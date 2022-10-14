Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,911 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Cogent Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth $86,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter worth $105,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period.

Separately, Guggenheim upped their price target on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,013. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

