Tekla Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,650 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CVS traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $89.71. The company had a trading volume of 146,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $82.92 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.