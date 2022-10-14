Tekla Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,560 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare makes up approximately 1.2% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Molina Healthcare worth $29,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 94.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 20.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 15.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 63.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $53,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,139.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,456 shares of company stock worth $85,368,311. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $5.14 on Friday, reaching $352.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,957. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $361.25. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.07.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.20.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

