Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 30,165 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,047 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 30,165 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Illumina worth $36,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,396.93 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.03.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.



