Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 83,350 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 876,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,350 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises 2.7% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $69,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.04. 74,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,247. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

