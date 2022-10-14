Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Lifted to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. DNB Markets raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.62. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

