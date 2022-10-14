Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cheuvreux lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.58.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 0.2 %

ERIC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 638,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,367,121. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.