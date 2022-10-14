Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.04) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on O2D. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, set a €3.50 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Down 1.8 %

O2D stock traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €2.03 ($2.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,286,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.03 ($2.08) and a 52-week high of €3.03 ($3.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.66.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.