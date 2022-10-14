Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.10 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.14) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.47) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.03 ($2.07) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.03 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of €3.03 ($3.09).

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.