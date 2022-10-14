Tellor Price Hits $15.14 on Major Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $15.14 or 0.00078329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $34.67 million and $7.64 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003005 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,338.88 or 0.27627588 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010791 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,289,399 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.