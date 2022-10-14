Tellor Price Reaches $15.27 (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $15.27 or 0.00077453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $34.96 million and $7.46 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tellor

Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,289,399 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor (TRB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Users are able to generate TRB through the process of mining. Tellor has a current supply of 2,406,596 with 2,269,009.97 in circulation. The last known price of Tellor is 15.01054084 USD and is up 4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $9,766,643.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tellor.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

