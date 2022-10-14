Tellor (TRB) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $34.04 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Tellor token can now be purchased for approximately $14.87 or 0.00077463 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $34.04 million and $7.76 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003145 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,323.63 or 0.27723478 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010828 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,289,409 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
