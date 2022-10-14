Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a CHF 58 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Temenos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 74 to CHF 55 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Temenos Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. Temenos has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $168.58.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

