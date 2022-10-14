Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.61). Approximately 289,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 647% from the average daily volume of 38,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.60).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.23) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Ten Entertainment Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 209.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 232. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.51 million and a P/E ratio of 477.78.

Ten Entertainment Group Cuts Dividend

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

