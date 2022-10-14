Tenset (10SET) Price Hits $1.06 on Exchanges

Tenset (10SET) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Tenset has a market cap of $195.28 million and approximately $165,018.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00005390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tenset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,430.74 or 0.27542360 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010757 BTC.

About Tenset

Tenset (10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,486,150 tokens. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset (10SET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tenset has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tenset is 1.06883026 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $180,809.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tenset.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.