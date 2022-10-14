Tesco (LON:TSCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $199.15

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 199.15 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.42), with a volume of 33106889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.50).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesco to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 295.83 ($3.57).

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 238.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £15.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1,706.67.

Tesco Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesco

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.25%.

In other news, insider Ken Murphy bought 24,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £49,678.08 ($60,026.68).

Tesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.