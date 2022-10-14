Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 305.6% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ TCBIO traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,245. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.
Insider Activity
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Featured Stories
