Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 305.6% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TCBIO traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,245. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Activity

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,283.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 42,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924 in the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

