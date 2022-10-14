Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 681,700 shares, an increase of 244.3% from the September 15th total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Thai Beverage Public Price Performance

Thai Beverage Public stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 134,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Thai Beverage Public has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.56.

Get Thai Beverage Public alerts:

About Thai Beverage Public

(Get Rating)

See Also

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.