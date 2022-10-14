Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 681,700 shares, an increase of 244.3% from the September 15th total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.
Thai Beverage Public Price Performance
Thai Beverage Public stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 134,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Thai Beverage Public has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.56.
About Thai Beverage Public
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thai Beverage Public (TBVPF)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.