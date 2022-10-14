THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance
THCBF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 13,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. THC Biomed Intl has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08.
THC Biomed Intl Company Profile
