THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance

THCBF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 13,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. THC Biomed Intl has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

Get THC Biomed Intl alerts:

THC Biomed Intl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. THC Biomed Intl Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for THC Biomed Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THC Biomed Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.