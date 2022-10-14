The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Down 67.7% in September

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the September 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,525.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.15. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $13.58.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.44%.

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.