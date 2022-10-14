The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Down 22.7% in September

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Performance

Shares of BDVSY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,363. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30. The Bidvest Group has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $32.38.

The Bidvest Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.3151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments.

