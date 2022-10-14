The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $58.00 at JMP Securities

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CG. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.71.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

