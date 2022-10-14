The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 610,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $38,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.0 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.