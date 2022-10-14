The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. CIBC cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.22.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,515. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,747 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,800,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,364 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth about $66,482,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also

