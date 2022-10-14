The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NYSE GEO opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.53.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.
