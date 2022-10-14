The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYSE GEO opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.53.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,614,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 74.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,120,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,200 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 82.7% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,912 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $6,986,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 125.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 809,000 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

