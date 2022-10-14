The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €43.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Basf Price Performance

Basf stock opened at €42.97 ($43.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.81. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 12-month high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

