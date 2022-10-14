The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €44.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on Covestro in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Covestro Stock Up 3.2 %

1COV opened at €33.63 ($34.32) on Tuesday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a fifty-two week high of €58.92 ($60.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €30.88 and a 200-day moving average of €36.18.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

