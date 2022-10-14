The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.0% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7 %

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $305.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

