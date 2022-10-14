The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Lottery (OTCMKTS:LTRCF)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lottery (OTCMKTS:LTRCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lottery Price Performance

LTRCF stock remained flat at 2.90 during midday trading on Thursday. Lottery has a twelve month low of 2.85 and a twelve month high of 2.90.

Lottery Company Profile

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

