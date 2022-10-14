The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $24.50

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.50 to $24.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.61.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.17. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 30.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

