The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $18.00

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at $64,379,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 209.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 141.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Analyst Recommendations for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

