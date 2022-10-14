The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $18.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at $64,379,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 209.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 141.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

