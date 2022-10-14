The Goldman Sachs Group Trims 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Target Price to $25.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.43.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Stock Down 5.8 %

TXG stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 52,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,718. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $187.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.