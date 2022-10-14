The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Target Price to $16.00

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BSAC. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $14.45 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $668.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 21.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.