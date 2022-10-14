The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Target Price to $16.00

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on BSAC. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.
Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $14.45 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.