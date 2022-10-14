The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Target Price to $83.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.21.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 665,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,570,000 after buying an additional 120,500 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Get Rating

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

