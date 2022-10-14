The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

