The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Up 3.4%

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.58 and last traded at $30.58. 519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 62,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $60,846 over the last ninety days. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

