The Marcus Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Marcus in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $198.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.66 million. Marcus had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marcus has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,468.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 138,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

