The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Update

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 175,125 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MXF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.42. 6,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,396. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. The Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

The Mexico Fund Cuts Dividend

About The Mexico Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

