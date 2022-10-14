The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $85.00

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.05), with a volume of 11336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £144.85 million and a P/E ratio of 1,730.00.

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

