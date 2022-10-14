The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $5.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

REAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 667,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,225 shares of company stock worth $116,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

RealReal Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,899 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in RealReal by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 737,695 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in RealReal in the second quarter worth $1,727,000. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth $4,792,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 795.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 511,752 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REAL opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.30. RealReal has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RealReal



The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

