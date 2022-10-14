The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

The RMR Group Price Performance

Shares of RMR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,807. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $801.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 375,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 395.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 98,505 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in The RMR Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 89,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 101,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in The RMR Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 138,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

