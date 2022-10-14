The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stake Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,043 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.66%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.