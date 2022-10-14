The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 53.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 542,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,670,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 20,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.4% during the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 87.0% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Trading Up 4.1 %

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.95. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

