The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV opened at $165.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.73.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

