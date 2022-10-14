ThetaDrop Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $51.60 million and $324,060.00 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.71 or 0.27150773 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010604 BTC.

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ThetaDrop (TDROP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. ThetaDrop has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ThetaDrop is 0.00512504 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $295,012.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetadrop.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThetaDrop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

