Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 175.2% from the September 15th total of 26,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TSBK opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.93. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $29.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $32,130.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,112 shares of company stock worth $56,430. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

