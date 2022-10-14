Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 800,420 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 800,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,643,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Coterra Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. 62,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,336,547. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

