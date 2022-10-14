Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of NVR worth $30,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NVR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in NVR by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 44,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $10,954,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,502.50.

NYSE:NVR traded down $24.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4,012.82. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,754. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,186.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,262.69. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $137.54 by ($13.89). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $82.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 494.43 EPS for the current year.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.