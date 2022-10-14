Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,913. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.14 and its 200-day moving average is $243.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

