Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of CRH worth $25,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in CRH by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 26.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in CRH by 32.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,952. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

